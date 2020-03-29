MSN.com:

The Netherlands has asked hospitals to give back around 600,000 face masks it imported from China.

It found that the masks were failing to meet safety requirements, Dutch media reported.

The masks were failing to stop coronavirus particles pass through, the report said.

The Netherlands said on Saturday that it had asked its hospitals to return around 600,000 face masks which health professionals are using to treat patients of the coronavirus.

“The mouth masks that are not satisfactory have been retrieved,” Holland’s Ministry of Health told Dutch broadcaster NOS.

The NOS reported that the faulty masks fail to meet safety requirements because they did not fit on the faces of doctors and nurses and were failing to prevent particles of the COVID-19 virus passing through.

Read more at MSN.com