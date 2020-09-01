The historic formal full peace and normalization between Israel and the United Arab Emirates represents the realization of the Netanyahu Doctrine, which is heralding a new era of peace in the Middle East.

The Netanyahu Doctrine can be summarized as peace in exchange for peace, and peace from a position of strength. This, as opposed to the perhaps well-intentioned, but ultimately failed, paradigm of Israeli territorial concessions in exchange for promises of peace that have yet to materialize.

The Israel-UAE deal marks the third formal peace between Israel and an Arab nation, and the first such accord not involving an Arab country that had previously declared war upon the Jewish state.

