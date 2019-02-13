USA TODAY:

While the presidency of the United States is a prestigious job, it does not pay as well as one might think.

The annual presidential salary is $400,000. While this is still within the top 1 percent of American earners, it is very little when compared to the typical compensation given to America’s CEOs and executives.

However, many men who have occupied the highest office in the land did not need any salary at all. The presidency has long been a position held by men who had already inherited fortunes or earned them during their lifetimes.

In America’s early days, only property-owning white men were allowed to vote. Consequently, only the wealthy first participated in American politics, meaning the first presidents were all extremely well off.