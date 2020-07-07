Hollywood Reporter:

Production companies, many of which had to put projects on hold during the pandemic, also received loans, with The Jim Henson Company receiving a $2 million-$5 million loan.

Judd Apatow’s The Apatow Company, The Gersh Agency and Verve Talent & Literary Agency were among the Hollywood companies that received money from the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program, according to a list made public on Monday by the Small Business Administration.

Gersh received a loan worth between $5 million and $10 million, with Verve receiving a loan worth between $350,000 and $1 million. Another agency, Agency for the Performing Arts, received a $2 million-$4 million loan, while Brillstein Entertainment Partners received a $1 million-$2 million loan.

Elsewhere, the Entertainment Industry Foundation received a $1 million-$2 million loan, while The British Academy of Film and Television Arts L.A. chapter received a loan worth between $150,000 and $350,000. The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, which hands out the International Emmy Awards, received a loan worth $150,000-$350,000. The Time’s Up Foundation received a loan worth $350,000-$1 million.

The American Film Institute, the SAG-AFRA Foundation, the Motion Picture & Television Fund, the Tribeca Film Institute and the Grammy Museum Foundation also received loans.

