From February 24th 2022 until today, 529 days have passed, and most probably in every one of those days we had to deal with some opinion, criticism or recrimination by Ukrainian nanopresident Volodymyr Zelensky.

Hero to some, globalist pawn to others, Zelensky has become an almost obligatory feature in all political summits and even award shows – always asking for more and more military and financial help for his war-torn country.

Lately, cracks have started to show in the formidable support shown to the former comedian.

Authorities in the US, UK, and even Poland have started to air their complaints about his perceived ungratefulness and arrogance. And other countries, such as Brazil or South Africa, have felt at ease to deny his requests, and debate his ideas without the need to automatic agreement.

His suspected substance abuse, as well as targeting of political opponents and canceling of upcoming elections, have also begun to be openly debated.

Now, the mainstream media has started to talk about scenarios involving his death, and his replacement by a military junta.

They even asked him whether he was worried by ‘Russian attempts to kill him’, to which he answered ‘he couldn’t afford to be’.

Politico reported:

“’If I were thinking about it constantly, I would just shut myself down, very much like Putin now who doesn’t leave his bunker’, the Ukrainian leader said in an interview with CNN last month. ‘Of course, my bodyguards should think how to prevent this from happening, and this is their task. I don’t think about it’.”

