BLOOMBERG:

With a price tag of $75,000 a night, the Mark Hotel is now offering the most expensive hotel suite in America.

Built in 1927, this iconic Upper East Side hotel underwent a major renovation from 2006 to 2009. While the historic exterior was untouched, the entire inner workings of the building were replaced, with interiors rethought by famed designer Jacques Grange. Popular with locals because of its Jean-Georges restaurant and Frédéric Fekkai salon, and with celebrities as the go-to gathering spot before the Met Ball, the penthouse brings a new allure to the building.

Located on the 16th and 17th floors, the 10,000-square-foot interior space, also designed by Grange, offers five bedrooms, four fireplaces, six bathrooms, and two wet bars. The living room, with 26-foot ceilings, is located in the corner tower of the building and is large enough to be converted into a full-sized grand ballroom. Outside, there’s a 2,500-square-foot rooftop terrace that overlooks Central Park.

While the penthouse is not new, this is the first time it is available to rent. “Before the paint was dry on the renovation, we had someone interested in renting it as an apartment, so it has never been publicized or even on the website,” Olivier Lordonnois, general manager for the Mark Hotel, tells Bloomberg. “We then had a family rent it for 16 months, and now it is finally ready for guests.” Lordonnis says the family got a reduced rate, due to the desired length of stay.

For comparison, a nearby 10,000-square-foot townhouse is selling for $24.75 million, while a 16-month stay at current published rates would clock in at $36.5 million.

When asked about the price, Lordonnois let us know that he was the one to come up with that figure. “If you look at our competitor, the Ty Warner penthouse at the Four Seasons is only 4,500 square feet, with just one bedroom and no balconies, and goes for around $64,000 a night. There is no way we would price our penthouse at the same level, as it is so much bigger. Plus, guests are getting all the amazing services of the Mark.”