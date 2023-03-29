J6 Prisoner Jeffrey McKellop spoke with The Gateway Pundit from his prison cell earlier this month. Jeffrey described this horrific event – When the Capitol Police threw an elderly woman 10 FEET down the stairs on January 6.

This was the spark that ignited the riot. This is what they police and feds wanted. It was all planned, organized and played out perfectly.

The video below includes the words of Jeffrey McKellop from his prison cell. Jeffrey describes perfectly the actions by the Capitol Police that ignited the crowds.

On Monday were sent the video from NOVA Campaigns and spliced it together with the voice-over of Jeffrey McKellop describing what happened from his prison cell.

READ MORE