The moment terrified Orange County family are tied up and held at gunpoint inside their $1million home by four masked intruders

A terrified woman whispered down the line to 911 operators from a closet in her California home as four masked robbers tied up the rest of her family and held them at gunpoint.The heavily-armed gang burst into the $1.2 million Orange County home late on Monday night and ordered the petrified family to the floor.They used a stun gun to subdue the only man in the house and demanded to know where the family kept their valuables. They then tied up the man, an elderly woman, a 14-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl before ransacking the home.

