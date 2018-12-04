NEW YORK POST:

The Steelers’ loss to the Chargers Sunday night played out even uglier in the stands at Heinz Field.

New video and photos show a Steelers fan choking a pregnant Chargers fan during the game. Two men were fighting in the stands when the woman stepped in and was grabbed in the throat by the Steelers fan, a KDKA-TV video showed.

According to the Pittsburgh Current, which originally published photos showing the event, the couple from San Diego said the Steelers fan yelled at them to sit down during the game, which sparked the fight. Daniel Minshew, the husband of the pregnant woman, told the website he planned on calling police officials about filing criminal charges.

“We strive to make events at Heinz Field safe for our guests,” the Steelers said in a statement. “This type of behavior seen in the photo is unacceptable and something we do not condone on our property. We are working with Heinz Field security as well as local authorities to gather more information on this particular incident as the Pittsburgh Police determines whether or not to press charges, and we will ensure those involved as the aggressors will not be permitted back into our stadium.”

It was a particularly terrible day in the stands, as one Steelers fan also headbutted another.