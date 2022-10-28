Libsyn AdvertiseCast, the industry’s premier podcast advertising marketplace, is renewing its exclusive partnership with The Michael Savage Show, the company announced on Tuesday.

Liberated Syndication Inc. (Libsyn), the leading “Podcasting as a Service” platform that “empowers creators to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio content,” will renew an advertising partnership between its AdvertiseCast — which connects advertisers with podcasters — and The Michael Savage Show, hosted by the conservative radio talk show legend and #1 New York Times best-selling author.

Read more at Breitbart