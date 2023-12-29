The Methodist Church of Great Britain Labels Terms ‘Husband’ and ‘Wife’ Offensive

The Methodist Church of Great Britain has called on its ministers, deacons, and elders to stop using offensive terminology such as “husband” and “wife” to avoid making assumptions that are not “the reality for many people.”The church added the changes to its “Inclusive Language Guide,” an initiative aimed at preventing the use of “hurtful language” directed at groups the Methodist Church believes have been “marginalised and/or demonised by common culture.”

The church plans to update the Inclusive Language Guide every six months to avoid using language that could offend groups it perceives as marginalized.The church wants its leaders to begin using terms such as “partner,” “child,” and “parent” as a way of recognizing that “relationships come in many varied expressions.”The guidance specifically addressed the issue of gender identity as well, saying, “using a person’s chosen pronouns is helpful as it honours their identity.” The church also cautioned followers against using “Language such as ‘brothers and sisters,’ while intended to be inclusive and friendly, doesn’t take into account our non-binary friends.”Congregants are also encouraged to use their pronouns when conversing in everyday life. And should their flock need any additional guidance when it comes to pronoun use or the latest approved language aimed at preventing offense to marginalized LGBT groups, the church directs its members to consult radical leftist groups such as GLAAD and Stonewall, the Christian Institute reports.

