The members of Congress who made the MOST money out of trading stocks in 2023 as calls for a ban grow (and Nancy Pelosi isn’t at the top of the list)

As lawmakers have put the movement to ban congressional stock trading on ice, around 32 members beat the S&P 500 and many continued to make trades in companies related to their committee work.

Still, the volume of transactions is down from previous years and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is no longer Congress’ best trader through her husband Paul.

Democratic Rep. Brian Higgins, N.Y., took the cake with the greatest returns at 238 percent, according to a recent analysis of public financial disclosures by Unusual Whales.

Higgins already announced that he’ll vacate his seat after 19 years in Congress before next year’s election.

He’s followed by Republicans Mark Green, chair of the Homeland Security Committee who had 122 percent returns and Rep. Garret Graves, a close ally of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy who had 107 percent returns.

