The establishment media fact checkers had it pretty tough Tuesday night.

To begin with, they went into the State of the Union knowing they no longer have any credibility with the public, and they came out of it forced to lie or pound out a series of tedious nit-picks. Or, in the case of the far-left Washington Post’s Glenn Kessler, had to pretend the sexual assault of migrant women isn’t as bad as Trump made it sound.

Here are the nine worst media fact checks of President Trump’s State of the Union speech:

New York Times Caught Fake Newsing:

The New York Times labels as “false” Trump’s statement about illegal border crossings being an “urgent national crisis.”

But it’s only after a paragraph of pedantic blah, blah, blah that the far-left Times finally admits a “record number of families have tried to cross the border in recent months, overwhelming officials at the border and creating a new kind of humanitarian crisis.”

In other words, Trump told the truth but the Times is counting on you not making it through all the blah, blah, blah to find that out.

Follow live fact checks of President Trump's State of the Union address https://t.co/MJuN4DTiF0 pic.twitter.com/IsHfKxG8Gz — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 6, 2019