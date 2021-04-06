The Washington Examiner:

According to none other than the New York Times, the man who attacked police at the Capitol building on Friday was a follower of “black nationalist” ideology a la Louis Farrakhan.

So, in case you’ve been wondering why there is so little media focus on the particulars of the fatal incident from just three days ago, there’s your answer.

The story itself hasn’t disappeared from the news cycle. But you’ll notice that interest at CNN, MSNBC, and elsewhere is not on the attacker, identified by police as 25-year-old Noah Green, but in putting the attack in the context of the rioting of Trump supporters three months ago.

“Wow!” you say. “How do they manage to turn a would-be killing spree by a black nationalist into a story about Trump supporters?”

Well, because like the attack on Friday, wherein Green slammed his car into two police officers before lunging at them with a knife and being shot dead, the rioting on Jan. 6 also happened at the Capitol. And unlike the incident on Friday, the rioting, according to the media, is about white supremacy.

Ah-ha! Now we’re talking!

Of course, the rioting was not actually about white supremacy, but one officer from that day claims he was called the n-word, so that’s all the media need to say it was. And there’s nothing they love talking about more than some looming threat of white supremacy that they swear is on the rise.

So, instead of talking about Green and his legal efforts to adopt an Islamic name or that he was an avid follower of known anti-Semite Farrakhan, cable news anchors and commentators at CNN and MSNBC are devoting air time to “security concerns” at the Capitol.

CNN’s Kate Bolduan on Monday began a segment on Friday declaring, “This latest attack is raising concerns, renewing security concerns at the Capitol.”

An hour before that, Poppy Harlow introduced a segment on the “ongoing security gap” at the Capitol.

During that same program, Jim Sciutto began yet another segment on the “growing concerns this morning about security at the U.S. Capitol.”

It was the same on MSNBC Monday morning when Hallie Jackson began a segment noting that “officials on the Hill [are] trying to figure out what happens next for security.”

Earlier on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, congressional correspondent Kasie Hunt presented a news package on the “fear that the Capitol will continue to be a target.”

Security!

Here’s a mental exercise: Had Noah Green been a Trump fanatic rather than a follower of Farrakhan, would our media be homing in on the abstract issue of “security” at the Capitol?

Now that you’ve stopped laughing, you can answer. Of course not. It would be wall-to-wall coverage of racism, bigotry, and white nationalism, which would then, of course, be blamed squarely on former President Donald Trump.

When the media thought the shooter in Atlanta who targeted Asian spas could be made out to be a white supremacist, they wouldn’t shut up about white racism in America. Then all the evidence came out, and it turned out the shooter was just a mentally unwell pervert who specifically said he was motivated by sex, not race, to go on his rampage. The media rapidly lost interest after that.

Unfortunately for the media, they weren’t handed a white supremacist this time, either. They were given Green. But, hey, back to those “security concerns.”

More at The Washington Examiner