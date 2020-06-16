Washington Examiner:
America’s press is rushing to show its support and sensitivity for the movement led by Black Lives Matter by capitalizing “Black” while keeping “white” lowercase.
USA Today and its network of 260 media outlets announced the plan in the last week. It is also a style policy in other newsrooms, including NBC News, the Los Angeles Times, and Chicago Sun-Times, and some expect the Associated Press to follow soon.
Related story at AP News – ‘Newsroom Quandary: Should ‘Black’ be Capitalized?’
More at The Washington Examiner
Advertisements