THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Is it any wonder the American public distrusts the media?

This week, Project Veritas released a video featuring ABC News anchor Amy Robach on set, speaking in August with a running camera and a hot mic. In her conversation with others off-camera, apparently during a setup or commercial break, Robach noted with some frustration that she had the story about the allegations against Jeffrey Epstein all to herself three years ago and with about as much detail as anyone could expect. But her network, she added, inexplicably refused to air it.

“I’ve had the story for three years. I’ve had this interview with Virginia Roberts [Giuffre]. We would not put it on the air,” Robach said. “First of all, I was told, ‘Who is Jeffrey Epstein? No one knows who that is. This is a stupid story.’ Then [Buckingham] Palace found out that we had her whole allegations about Prince Andrew and threatened us a million different ways. We were so afraid we wouldn’t be able to interview Kate and Will that we, that also quashed the story.”

“It was unbelievable what we had. Clinton, we had everything,” she continued. “I tried for three years to get it on to no avail. And now it’s all coming out, and it’s like these new revelations, and I freaking had all of it.”