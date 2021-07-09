Breitbart:

Rasmussen Reports, one of the country’s most reliable pollsters, found 58 percent of likely voters agree “the media are truly the enemy of the people.”

Which means the other 42 percent of Americans are stupid.

The question doesn’t mince words. Straight out, people were asked: “Do you agree or disagree with this statement: The media ‘are truly the enemy of the people?’”

Thirty-four percent strongly agreed, 24 percent somewhat agreed, 13 percent somewhat disagreed, and 23 percent strongly disagreed.

Allow me to reframe this for emphasis…

When voters were asked if the media are “truly the enemy of the people,” only 23 percent strongly disagreed.

Wow.

I tell ya that makes my heart sing. I mean, sing out loud. I’m talking show tunes complete with high kicks and a big-ass grin.

In the deep dive, you’ll find that a whopping 76 percent of Republicans know the media is our enemy, along with 37 percent of Democrats.

Responses to additional questions in this same poll (of 1,000 likely voters taken between July 7-8) are just as devastating for the fake media, if not more so.

“Do you trust the political news you are getting?” Only 37 percent said yes, while a plurality of 43 percent said no. Only 20 percent were not sure.

When that same question is broken down by party, only 26 percent of Republicans said they trust the news media, while 58 percent said no.

