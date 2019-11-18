PJ MEDIA:

Bloomberg editors have noticed that the world is on fire. There are demonstrations and unrest in Lebanon, Chile, Spain, Iraq, Sudan, Russia, Uganda, Peru, Hong Kong, Zimbabwe, Venezuela and others. That “other” is Iran, where the Internet has been shut down and rampaging protesters are burning down the Central Bank. Hong Kong at least deserves a separate mention.

It is really the bellwether for the fate of China. The Chinese government may be edging toward their Tienanmen moment in the former British colony. Bloomberg’s survey of the global world disorder omitted the two biggest trouble spots: Britain’s Brexit crisis — of which no more need be said for now — and the simmering political conflict in the United States. Attorney General Bill Barr enunciated the anti-liberal manifesto at a speech before the Federalist Society.

Barr offers an ideological explanation for the rebellion against the establishment in a way Trump, being Trump, never could. As such it is the first genuinely post-Trump political development in conservative ranks. The Barr declaration means the attempt to isolate the causes of the 2016 rebellion to one man has decisively failed. It is now a cause of its own, bigger than Trump. The media are missing the biggest story since the fall of the Soviet Union. Something strange is upending the world and it’s almost as if they’ve made up their minds to be the last to know.