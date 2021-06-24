NewsMax:

An insidiously vile and dangerous Marxist plot out of Mao’s multiple warfront playbook called “critical race theory” (CRT) is invading our American K-12 schools, universities, government agencies, and even the U.S. military.

The CRT movement reaches out to foment division between what they view as monolithic racial, ethnic, and “intersectional” gender groups.

This egregiously stereotypic group identity-based assault on our American institutions and culture is purposely intended to conjure the essence of what Karl Marx promoted in his call for “class consciousness.”

Tanner Cross, a Loudoun County Virginia public elementary school teacher, was placed on suspension following his refusal to support a proposed school board policy to “affirm that a biological boy can be a girl and vice versa.”

Xi Van Fleet, a Virginia mom who grew up in China’s Sichuan province, gave the same Loudin County School Board members a lesson to remember about toxic CRT indoctrination at Loudon High School which her son had attended.

Van Fleet told those present, “I’ve been very alarmed by what’s going on in our schools…You are now teaching, training our children to be social justice warriors and to loathe our country and our history.”

As an immigrant who had come to America at age 26, Van Fleet recalled her experience in China’s Cultural Revolution which began when she was six-years-old. That Mao-led purge left between 500,000 and 20 million people dead from 1966 to 1976.

In her brief speech, Van Fleet drew direct parallels between that terrible movement and what she sees occurring in the U.S. today, where “the Communist regime used the same critical theory to divide people.” she said.

“The only difference, is they used class instead of race.”

