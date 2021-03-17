“I don’t mind Ernest falling in love,” Hemingway’s second wife, Pauline Pfeiffer, wrote of the literary giant, “but why does he always have to marry the girl when he does?”

That’s a question that Ernest Hemingway took to his grave.

Before he ended his life with a gunshot to the head in July 1961, Hemingway had four wives who were remarkable in their own right: Hadley Richardson, Pauline ‘Fife’ Pfeiffer, Martha Gellhorn and Mary Welsh. Having the unique experience of loving this talented, complicated and erratic man — fourth wife Welsh referred to each of her predecessors as graduates of “the Hemingway University” — some of the women even managed to form a bond with one another.

Here’s a look at the four wives behind the gifted, tortured novelist.

