The Many Wives of Ernest Hemingway

“I don’t mind Ernest falling in love,” Hemingway’s second wife, Pauline Pfeiffer, wrote of the literary giant, “but why does he always have to marry the girl when he does?”

That’s a question that Ernest Hemingway took to his grave.

Before he ended his life with a gunshot to the head in July 1961, Hemingway had four wives who were remarkable in their own right: Hadley Richardson, Pauline ‘Fife’ Pfeiffer, Martha Gellhorn and Mary Welsh. Having the unique experience of loving this talented, complicated and erratic man — fourth wife Welsh referred to each of her predecessors as graduates of “the Hemingway University” — some of the women even managed to form a bond with one another.

Here’s a look at the four wives behind the gifted, tortured novelist.

