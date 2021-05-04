Breitbart:

He’s Still Giving Speeches to Young Americans Across America

Bernie Sanders Reinforces the Radical Left’s Agenda: Free College, Free Health Care, Mass Amnesty

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Sunday delivered a speech to a group of left-wing supporters in Louisville, Kentucky, where he contrasted the radical left’s vision for the country with the agenda presented by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), contending the country is currently drifting toward anarchy and authoritarianism while outlining the need for free college, amnesty, and an increased minimum wage.

Sanders laid out a dire state of affairs in a rally alongside former Kentucky State Representative Charles Booker, citing the fight against systemic racism, climate change, and the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

“Will we create a government, an economy, and a society that works for all of us and not just the one percent?” Sanders asked.

“Or will we continue the drift towards oligarchy and authoritarianism in which a small number of incredibly wealthy and powerful billionaires own and control a significant part of the economy and exert enormous influence over the political life of our country?” Sanders said, calling it the “fundamental” question of our time and touting the American Rescue Plan.

Sanders said, blasting McConnell for not supporting raising the minimum wage to $15 and for standing against the radical left’s H.R. 1, or the “For the People Act,” which would nationalize U.S. elections:

But what I am not proud to tell you is that Mitch McConnell led the effort against that bill …. and was able to convince every Republican in the Senate and the House to oppose it. We passed that bill after 16 hours of debate at 5 o’clock in the morning, with Vice President Harris casting the tie-breaking vote.

……

In all, Sanders demanded that the U.S. raise the minimum wage, introduce guaranteed health care and paid family and medical leave, make “public colleges, universities, trade schools and HBCUs tuition-free,” cancel student debt for working families, introduce free universal childcare, make amnesty a reality, and pass legislation that would effectively make it more difficult for states to implement basic election safeguards, such as voter ID.

