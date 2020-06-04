NY POST

Anti-Trump liberals (i.e., Democrats and the media) just have to find something — anything — wrong with the president, even if it means making it up. The perpetually not-President Hillary Clinton on Monday shared a side-by-side photo of the White House, one lit up in a rainbow spectrum from 2015, when Barack Obama was in office, and the other appearing almost in pitch black with no lighting. “Elections matter,” tweeted Clinton. Former Obama adviser David Axelrod shared the same image of the darkened White House, calling it “perfect symbolism,” because, “if ever the country needed the occupant of the White House to shed light, and not heat, now is the time. Sadly, the lights are out.” Yet it turns out the photo passed off as a metaphor for Trump’s apathy toward police brutality and racism was actually, like the rainbow White House, from the Obama years.

READ MORE AT THE NY POST