It was in 1912 when the ‘unsinkable’ Titanic sank after crashing into a colossal iceberg.

As it descended into the North Atlantic, more than 1,500 lives were taken while thousands of treasures were lost to sea.

Some of the wealthiest people in the world were onboard at the time including Isidor Straus, the co-owner of the famous Macy’s department store.

While 111 years have passed, Titanic researchers continue to find new objects today – whether it be a megalodon shark tooth necklace or 1,200 teapots.

From paintings to cars and even several pianos, here are some of the lost material treasures of the Titanic

Gold necklace with a megalodon shark tooth

Earlier this week, an unusual necklace was revealed in new images from the wreckage of the Titanic.

The jewellery featured the tooth of megalodon – an extinct species of shark that was one of the largest fish to ever exist.

Estimates suggest it could grow to 60 feet (18 metres) in length, which is three times longer than the largest recorded great white shark, according to the Natural History Museum.

The stunning artefact was identified in footage taken last summer by the Guernsey-based firm Magellan Ltd, which also took thousands of still images to create amazing 3D digital scans of the wreck.

Other objects surrounding the necklace have not yet been identified, although it appears to be near a collection of beads.

Richard Parkinson, director of Magellan, described the find as ‘astonishing, beautiful and breathtaking’.

