New York Post:

The United States is at the beginning of a crisis that will increase over the next decade. The good news is we’ve been here before. The bad news is it will get worse before it gets better.

The last transition took place in the 1970s, featuring the same list of issues but with different names like Kent State, Nixon and Vietnam. Many Americans were convinced that this lack of civility signaled the decline of the United States. Add to this the economic situation where interest rates on mortgages were at 18 percent.

Meanwhile, the condition of the industrial working class and their children will come to a head. The average lower-middle-class income is about $35,000 a year per household, with take home pay less than $3,000 a month. The lower middle class used to be able to afford a home, a car and a cheap vacation. People in it are now struggling to simply survive. Donald Trump was elected by this group because he empathized with the transfer of their jobs to China. Today Bernie Sanders speaks to the same group. The general election, if Sanders is nominated, will be between two men claiming to speak in very different voices to this class.

