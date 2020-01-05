Breitbart:

A total of 17 Republican governors thus far have approved more refugee resettlement for their states, along with five Democrat governors who govern red states.

For Fiscal Year 2020, President Donald Trump will continue cutting refugee admissions by reducing former President Barack Obama’s refugee inflow by at least 80 percent. This reduction would mean a maximum of 18,000 refugees can be resettled in the U.S. between October 1, 2019, and September 30, 2020. This is merely a numerical limit and not a goal federal officials are supposed to reach.