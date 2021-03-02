The perhaps $2 billion in property damages suffered across the nation in 2020 were not the product of spontaneous, peaceful demonstrations designed to call attention to abuses and recommend reforms. They were carefully orchestrated revolutionary actions by a wide, sprawling network of well-funded groups – Black Lives Matter (BLM), Antifa, Redneck Revolt, Liberation Road and many more, which seeks to destroy the existing capitalist and democratic system and replace it with an expressly Marxist state.

For these revolutionaries, who are the direct descendants of groups like the Weathermen and the Black Panthers, Biden is only slightly less noxious than Trump. These groups do not want kinder, gentler policing. They want the elimination of the police and security put under the control of “the Party.” They do not want relief from housing costs. They want the elimination of private property. They do not want acceptance for trans-gender individuals. They want the destruction of the nuclear family and the abolishment of gender as we know it.

Biden’s election did not placate these groups. It emboldened them.

This past Saturday night in Portland, Oregon hundreds of black-clad Antifa members swarmed the streets of the city’s Pearl District, home to some of the city’s most expensive high-rises and eating establishments. Businesses were vandalized and looted. Graffiti was sprayed everywhere. Most of the individuals involved in the violence wore helmets, respirators and other protective equipment.

The Portland Police were woefully outmanned and unable to disperse the crowd. At one point Portland Police officers were, in fact, forced to retreat and cede control over the area to the Antifa mob.

What just happened in Portland, however, is just a tune up. It is a small taste of what is to come. Groups that stood down temporarily – figuring Biden was the lesser of two evils are coming back to life. Joe’s election only gave them the opportunity to confront a weaker adversary, and they intend to exploit that opportunity.

Two Antifa affinity groups, the Youth Liberation Front and the Green Anti-Capitalist Front are pushing for a national Day of Action for March 6th. In their own words, “We have been quiet for too long. We must act now. We don’t want placards and speeches. We want action.” The poster for the event shows a building engulfed in flames with the words “Create and Destroy” printed over the image.

This call to action has been picked up by Antifa groups nationwide and is being repeated daily on social media. All of the communications are pushing a similar message. This will not be a peaceful protest. This will be in Antifa terms a day of direct action, which means property will be destroyed, police assaulted and anyone who gets in the way will suffer the consequences. This is revolution.

Read more at AND Magazine