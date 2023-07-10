Alex Soros, the son and heir apparent to billionaire left-wing philanthropist George Soros, had 20 meetings at President Joe Biden’s White House with Biden administration officials, according to the latest White House visitor logs.

According to the visitor logs, the younger Soros has visited the Biden White House 15 times, met with officials 20 times, and attended a state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron at which President Biden was in attendance.

In total, Alex Soros visited the Biden White House on the following days for meetings with these officials (in descending chronological order):

3/31/2023: Amanda Sloat, National Security Council Senior Director for Europe

3/30/2023: Jon Finer, Principal Deputy National Security Advisor

3/29/2023: Nina Srivastava, adviser to then-White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain

2/10/2023: Jordan Finkelstein, Special Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff for senior Biden adviser Anita Dunn

2/9/2023: Jon Finer, Principal Deputy National Security Advisor

2/8/2023: Mariana Adame, Advisor to the Counselor of the President Steve Ricchetti

12/2/2022: Mariana Adame, Advisor to the Counselor of the President Steve Ricchetti

12/2/2022: Jon Finer, Principal Deputy National Security Advisor

12/1/2022: State Dinner on the South Lawn for French President Emmanuel Macron attended by President Biden

12/1/2022: Nina Srivastava, adviser to then-White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain

10/14/2022: Mariana Adame, Advisor to the Counselor of the President Steve Ricchetti (met twice that day)

10/6/2022: Jon Finer, Principal Deputy National Security Advisor

10/6/2022: Kimberly Lang, Executive Assistant to the National Security Advisor

9/15/2022: Jon Finer, Principal Deputy National Security Advisor

9/14/2022: Nina Srivastava, adviser to then-White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain (met twice that day)

4/22/2022: Madeline Strasser, adviser to then-White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain

4/22/2022: Hazel Castillo, Staff Assistant to Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer

12/15/2021: Jon Finer, Principal Deputy National Security Advisor

10/29/2021: Madeline Strasser, adviser to then-White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain

READ MORE