THE AUTHOR, Raymond Ibrahim, is a Shillman Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. This article was first published by the Gatestone Institute.

Leftists and feminists denounce European rape victims for “fanning the flames of racial hatred” and “murder.”

The widespread notion idea that, whenever the races clash only minorities can ever be victims, is hardly limited to the recent protests/riots in America. Elements of such thinking often appear in other, especially bizarre contexts.

For example, British women, including actual rape victims, who draw attention to the phenomenon of “Asian” (Muslim Pakistani) sex grooming gangs, are also under attack by the “woke” establishment.

Recently in the UK, Sarah Champion (pictured above), a Labor politician and MP for Rotherham (the epicenter of sex grooming), was accused of “fanning the flames of racial hatred” and “acting like a neo-fascist murderer.”

Her crime? She had dared to assert that “Britain has a problem with British Pakistani men raping and exploiting white girls.”

The same elements accusing Champion of being a “murderer” also characterized the UK’s anti-extremism program, Prevent, as being “built upon a foundation of Islamophobia and racism.”

A few weeks earlier, an article titled, “I was raped by Rotherham grooming gang—now I still face racist abuse online,” appeared. In it, a British woman (alias, “Ella”) revealed that her Muslim rapists called her “a white c*nt, a white wh*re, and a white b*tch,” during the more than 100 times she was raped in her youth by the Pakistani grooming gang.

“We need to understand racially and religiously aggravated crime if we are going to prevent it and protect people from it and if we are going to prosecute correctly for it,” she said in her recent interview:

Prevention, protection and prosecution—all of them are being hindered because we are neglecting to properly address the religious and racist aspects of grooming gang crimes…. It’s telling them that it’s OK to hate white people.

Ella’s attempts to highlight the “religious and racist aspects” of her and many other girls’ similar abuse led only to “a lot of abuse from far-left extremists, and radical feminist academics,” she said: such groups “go online and they try to resist anyone they consider to be a Nazi, racist, fascist or white supremacist”:

They don’t care about anti-white racism, because they appear to believe that it doesn’t exist. They have tried to floor me and criticise me continually and this has been going on for a couple of months. They tried to shut me down, shut me up … I’ve never experienced such hate online in my life. They accuse me of “advocating for white paedophiles” and being a “sinister demonic entity.”

Placing the blame or at least responsibility on the victim is not limited to the UK. According to an August 9, 2019 report, “in the Swedish city of Uppsala … four women were raped in as many days.” Although police failed to issue descriptions of the rapists—usually a sure sign of their origins—they did issue warnings for women to “think how they behave,” to “think ahead,” and not “go out alone.”

In Germany, seven Muslim migrants raped a teenage German girl in a park, after drugging her at a disco in Freiburg. The police chief went on to warn German women not to “make yourself vulnerable by using alcohol or drugs.”

