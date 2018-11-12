1. Buckingham Palace on 4 August 1914

Britain’s entry into the war came on 4 August after the guarantee of Belgian sovereignty was broken by Germany. Many people were optimistic about the war and patriotic crowds gathered in major cities.

2. Signing up

The British army was not big enough for continental warfare – Britain had long relied on a large navy and small army to oversee the Empire. Lord Kitchener called for 200,000 men to sign up for the British army in the 1st month of the war – early optimism saw that some 300,000 men enlisted.

3. Retreat from Belgium

While early optimism remained for much of 1914, the British Expeditionary Force was forced to retreat from Mons in August. However, when they regrouped at The Marne French forces with the supporting BEF outmaneuvered the Germans. Trench warfare began.

4. British Pals battalion

‘The Grimsby Rifles’ pal battalion – formed in September 1914. Some ‘pals battalions’ were so closely knit that they charged £5 for entry. Shortages of uniforms and small arms often meant that recruits went through training without the proper kit.