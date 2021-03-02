Forbes:

The U.S. Supreme Court denied requests to review far-right attorney Sidney Powell’s post-election cases in Arizona and Wisconsin Monday, the last of her cases to be rejected by the high court as the lawyer has continued to push conspiracy theories about election fraud.

The U.S. Supreme Court denied requests to review far-right attorney Sidney Powell’s post-election cases in Arizona and Wisconsin Monday, the last of her cases to be rejected by the high court as the lawyer has continued to push conspiracy theories about election fraud.

The Supreme Court has already rejected Powell’s other two cases in Michigan and Georgia.

Powell and her co-counsel have voluntarily dismissed all her cases in the lower appeals courts except in Arizona, where her case there still remains pending in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

“The Supreme Court’s failure to date to address the massive election fraud and multiple constitutional violations that wrought a coup of the presidency of the greatest country in world history completes the implosion of each of our three branches of government into the rubble of a sinkhole of corruption,” Powell said in an email to Forbes Monday. “It is an absolute tragedy for the Rule of Law, the future of what was a Republic, and all freedom-loving people around the world.”

……

The Supreme Court has repeatedly rejected GOP-led cases challenging the election results, leading to frustration from President Donald Trump and his allies. “They didn’t have the courage, the Supreme Court, they didn’t have the courage to act,” Trump said in a speech Sunday at the Conservative Political Action Conference, saying the court “should be ashamed of themselves.”

In addition to the defamation claims against her, state and local officials in Michigan are also requesting for Powell and her co-counsel to be sanctioned and potentially disbarred for her post-election litigation. “It’s time for the attorneys who filed these baseless lawsuits to be held accountable for their actions,” city of Detroit attorney David Fink said last week after the Supreme Court threw out Powell’s Michigan case.

Read more at Forbes