The ‘killer bullies’ filmed stomping a Las Vegas boy to death made their first court appearance as they are charged with murder as adults and ordered into custody. 

Three of the eight teenagers who were charged in connection with the deadly beating of a student near Rancho High School appeared in court Friday morning.

Dontral Beaver, 16, Gianni Robinson, 17, and Damien Hernandez, 17, made their first appearance as adults in court Friday morning.

A fourth suspect, Treavion Randolph, 16, appeared in court later that afternoon.

The remaining four students arrested are under 16 and have not been publicly identified. A hearing next month will decide whether they are charged as adults.

The hearing comes nearly two weeks after the fatal beating of Jonathan Lewis, 17, who died on November 7.

READ MORE