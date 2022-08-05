By STEVEN TRAVERS

For over half a century, a proven, natural, hormonal-based anti-cancer agent has been denied, by conspiracy, to the general public. By the end of the 20th Century, each year 1,350,000 Americans contracted cancer. 500,000 Americans died from cancer annually.

in 1951 AMA Treasurer Dr. J.J. Moore and two of his associates from the pharmaceutical industry tried to secure the patent and marketing rights to the remarkable anti-cancer agent, Krebiozen. The doctors who discovered it, Stevan Durovic and Andrew Ivy were unwilling to relinquish control of the drug because they wanted to keep it affordable and felt it needed further testing, thus leading Dr. Moore and his co-conspirators to discredit them, and the drug, in a savage blackball campaign. Dr. Moore and his co-conspirators planned to market Krebiozen under another name, but were denied because of the courage and selflessness of two great humanitarians, Doctors Ivy and Durovic.

A substantial number of doctors, using “K”, helped to save thousands of patients from the ravages of cancer over a period of many years.

Despite strong endorsements from the Illinois Legislature and the U.S. Senate, and despite widespread publicity not only about the drugs’ effectiveness as well as the backroom conspiracy to discredit it, Krebiozen was denied the all-important “double-blind” test by the AMA and the FDA – the one surefire test that would have proven once and for all that it was a true, natural, hormonal-based substance that combats all forms of deadly cancer.

Average people made remarkable recoveries, but the FDA confiscated the “K” from them in early morning raids, threatening their families with Federal interstate drug trafficking.

From Dr. Ivy and medical author Herbert Bailey, it was realized that the AMA, the FDA, the trillion-dollar pharmaceutical industry, as well as those who were initially involved in denying “K” to the public, created a Big Lie. They realized that if the public discovered that they had knowingly prohibited a drug that could have prevented millions of deaths, the class action lawsuits and demand for reparations would dwarf the fallout of the Holocaust, the Cultural Revolution, and the tobacco industry conspiracy – combined!

Desperately, average Americans fought to get more Krebiozen, all the while tailed by FDA agents. Many who were denied the life-saving Krebiozen died, but their story must be brought to light so the American public has the chance to force its government to tell the truth about this alternative medicine and give future cancer patients a chance – to live!

Krebiozen is not now, nor has it ever been, offered by its supporters to be a cure for cancer. It has shown to be a tremendous anti-cancer agent! The question is not whether it works. The medical industry has always denied the opportunity to answer that question. A simple double-blind test can answer the question regarding Krebiozens’ effectiveness, and it is the double-blind test that the public must demand.

The question surrounding the AMA’s decision never to institute the double-blind test centers on whether the “Cancer Mafia” really seek a true cure to this dreaded disease. The “cottage industry” that has evolved over the years into a multi-billion dollar enterprise would be obsolete if a simple, $9.50-per-ampule drug that effectively battles all forms of cancer were to be introduced to a worldwide mass market. Sloan-Kettering, the Mayo Clinic, the chemotherapy industry, the research wing of medical academia; all are or were potentially threatened by Krebiozen.

In this post-Watergate era, it is up to the American public to realize that they are responsible for demanding their rights.

