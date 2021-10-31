BREITBART:

President Joe Biden said Friday that Pope Francis told him to keep receiving communion — even though he publicly supports killing unborn children through abortion.

“We just talked about the fact that he was happy that I was a good Catholic and to keep receiving communion,” Biden told reporters after his private meeting with the pope at the Vatican. He said they did not discuss the issue of abortion.

When asked by reporters if the pope told him to keep receiving communion, Biden replied, “Yes.”

The pope met privately with Biden for about 90 minutes at the Vatican, but the America press was prevented from covering the meeting.

Video footage released by the Vatican showed that Biden told the pope the story about African-American baseball player Satchel Paige when he first arrived.

More at Breitbart