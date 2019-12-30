THE DAILY CALLER:

The IRS placed a tax lien on Hunter Biden seeking $112,805 in unpaid taxes from 2015, according to records the Daily Caller News Foundation obtained.

The federal agency issued the previously unreported lien in November 2018 and it seeks unpaid taxes for a year in which Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, served on the boards of the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings and the Chinese private equity firm BHR Partners.

Washington, D.C., also placed a tax lien against Hunter and Kathleen Biden for $48,929 in unpaid income taxes for 2015. Records show the city released the lien in August 2017.

Hunter Biden was appointed to the board of Burisma in 2014, a post he held until 2019. Hunter Biden did not receive any direct compensation from Burisma — rather, the Ukrainian company wired funds to Rosemont Seneca Bohai (RSB), an American firm controlled by Hunter Biden’s longtime business partner Devon Archer. Between June 2014 and October 2015, RSB wired a total of $708,302 to Hunter Biden each month for undisclosed purposes while RSB was receiving funds from Burisma.