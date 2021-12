Breitbart:

A 66-year-old Irish grandmother has once again been jailed after being found in a shop without a mask.

Margaret Buttimer was jailed on Monday over breaching bail terms, having been ordered to stay away from shops due to her refusal to wear a mask.

Wearing a mask in shops is required by law in Ireland, as well as in other locations such as restaurants, pubs, and public transport.

Margaret Buttimer was last month ordered by a District Court judge to stay away from shops and other places where the public gathers because of her refusal to wear a mask under Covid-19 ruleshttps://t.co/a9IQNGTpqs — The Irish Times (@IrishTimes) December 7, 2021

More at Breitbart