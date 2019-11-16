UNCOVERDC.COM

It’s said that money can’t buy happiness, but if we look around, it’s obvious that money buys influence. Consider the amount of influence held by America’s wealthiest individuals. Among the top ten we find:

Jeff Bezos (net worth: between $114 – 131 billion – Amazon.com and the Washington Post)

Bill Gates ($106 billion – Microsoft)

Mark Zuckerberg (69.6 billion – Facebook)

Larry Page (55.5 billion – Alphabet / Google)

Sergey Brin (53.5 billion – Alphabet / Google)

But just because you’re not in the top ten doesn’t mean you don’t have an influence on our society. Consider a guy named George Soros. Today, Soros is worth “only” $8.6 billion, but that’s because he’s donated much of his wealth to support candidates and causes that align with his worldview. You’ve probably heard the Soros name associated with progressive political agendas, and with good reason. According to the Forbes 400, Soros has donated more than $32 billion dollars over the course of his life – nearly 80 percent of his life’s income – to advance progressive causes.

