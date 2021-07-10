The Climate pearl-clutchers are in high gear over today’s hot reading in Death Valley CA: 130 degrees F.

San Francisco Chronicle gasps: ‘130 degrees: Death Valley came close to matching hottest temp ever recorded on Earth‘

The Spectator Index: BREAKING: Temperature in California’s Death Valley reached 130°F (54.4°C), just four degrees Fahrenheit short of the hottest temperature ever recorded on Earth.

The BBC: ‘Highest temperature on Earth’ as Death Valley, US hits 54.4C

EDITOR NOTE – Turns out there’s a reason it is called “Death Valley”.

And since temperatures have only been recorded there since about 1850, it is entirely possible that the valley has been much hotter in the past than today’s reading. But it makes for good copy in these times when we’re being told the Earth is on a path to becoming a Venus-like inferno.

