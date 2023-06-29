Charles Manson meets L. Ron Hubbard and appears as a black ex-con in a doo-rag. Inveigles and dominates a tall, blonde nymphomaniac (played by Johnny Depp’s daughter). She can hold a few hi-pitched bars of indecipherable lyrics in a Hollywood mansion home studio. Surrounded by an ‘entourage’ of the Hollywood types which make people in Red states pray for a category 9.9 earthquake or one of Putin’s roving subs to find their mark. Eliminating everything from the Pacific to the San Gabriel’s.

The cast of characters includes;

– an obscenely obese, always ‘wise’ black woman who looks like Mama Cass after years of a crash-weight gain regimen of pie and ice cream.

-a gruff-like Israeli Jew who appears to be some sort of business manager but comes across as a Jewish patio furniture salesman of the 1950’s.

Add soft-core porn throughout, mixed-race sex, sadomasochistic scenes out of a Hitler fantasy, all overseen by the degenerate minds of HBO +CAA.

One of the creeps in the house is upset about the nympho and makes a joke; “Right now she’s making me have IBS. I’m fuckin’ shitting more blood than a kid at Epstein’s island.” (how would he know?)

Sam Levinson, the director, is a former heroin addict who reflects the mindset of a junkie in withdrawal. Barry Levinson, his father, is the creator of lavish, epic films. DINER, BUGSY, RAIN MAN, WAG THE DOG and one of my favorites-AVALON, an immigrant family saga..

He should have sent the young Sam to a military academy and told him, ‘don’t go into the movie business… you’ll destroy yourself and the family name.”