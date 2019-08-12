DEADLINE:

Universal will not be releasing Blumhouse’s The Hunt on September 27 as planned. Deadline hears that a collective decision was made by Universal leadership, led by Donna LaAngley, with The Hunt filmmaking team. For this particular film, it’s better to wait.

The news of Universal canceling The Hunt comes in the wake of the studio putting the brakes on the pic’s marketing campaign in the wake of the mass shootings in El Paso, TX, Dayton, OH and Girloy, CA.

The studio released the following statement this morning: “While Universal Pictures had already paused the marketing campaign for The Hunt, after thoughtful consideration, the studio has decided to cancel our plans to release the film. We stand by our filmmakers and will continue to distribute films in partnership with bold and visionary creators, like those associated with this satirical social thriller, but we understand that now is not the right time to release this film.”