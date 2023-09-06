The Human Cost Of Mounting Ukrainian Casualties

BBC correspondent, Quentin Sommerville, provides a heart rending and devastating report on the scope and scale of Ukraine’s war casualties. The Western media has tried to ignore this video and, after you watch it, you’ll understand why.Report by Quentin SommervilleThis video was posted last Tuesday (29 August), which means the video and script were done at least two days prior to that.

Apart from the quality of the reporting, the piece rises to film art, particularly the opening segment.The companion article, ‘Dying by the dozens every day’ – Ukraine losses climb, is posted at the BBC website. For some reason the BBC did not link to the video. Given the BBC’s relationship with the British Government I think it is fair to conclude that some in the British establishment can read the writing on the wall and realize that Ukraine is not only running out of soldiers; it is running out of time.

