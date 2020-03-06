ABC News:

Just before the vote, Gaetz referred to the House floor as a “Petri dish.”

As the House of Representatives voted on a $8.3 billion emergency measure to fund the administration’s response to the new coronavirus, one lawmaker caught the attention of Capitol Hill when he wore a gas mask onto the floor.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, a close ally of President Donald Trump who is serving in his second term, first tweeted a picture showing him wear a gas mask as he reviewed the bill in his office.

Just before the vote, Gaetz, not hiding his disgust, referred to the House floor as a “Petri dish.”

“Essentially the floor of the Congress is a Petri dish. We all fly into these dirty airports, we touch and selfie everyone we meet, and then we congregate together,” Gaetz said.

Read more at ABC News