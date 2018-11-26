THE SUN:

CHAINED to a wall and lying on a dirty mattress with a full face of make-up, Pony the orangutan waited for her next client.

Men working in the nearby palm oil farm in Borneo would come into the brothel and could pay a couple of quid to have sex with a prostitute, or, shockingly, with her.

Knowing what was expected, Pony would gyrate her hips when a punter came to the door before being raped by men twice the size of her who paid her owner for the experience.

Stolen from her mum as a baby, the gentle ape’s entire body was shaved every other day, leaving her skin irritated, covered in sores and prone to mosquito bites – and she was taught how to perform sex acts.

The threat to the existence of orangutans is an issue currently thrust to the forefront, with Iceland’s now-banned Christmas advert highlighting the impact the non-sustainable palm oil trade is having on their lowland jungle habitat in Borneo and Sumatra.

Here, The Sun Online speaks to the Orangutan experts who helped rescue and look after Pony, and investigates the illegal ape trafficking trade – where primates are sold for up to £10,000 via the black market and are even bought through social media sites.