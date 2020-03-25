NY POST

The number of homeless individuals in New York City’s crammed shelter system infected with the coronavirus exploded to 30 from just a single case reported last week – with one being referred from the equally stressed public hospital network. One of the homeless people who tested positive was sent to a shelter by a public hospital because the person exhibited only mild symptoms and was not deemed sick enough to be admitted, a Department of Homeless official said. The hospital referral was first reported by The City. Anticipating a massive increase of infected shelter residents, DHS has identified 500 isolated units in the system that can be used to quarantine its clients. These units will be located in facilities separate from the regular homeless population, said spokesman Isaac McGinn. The 30 COVID-19 cases were identified across 22 shelter locations. The sprawling shelter system serves 58,000 homeless individuals at 450 sites.

