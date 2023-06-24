DNYUZ

The life story of Arnon Milchan, billionaire Hollywood mogul and secret agent, could have been made for the silver screen: He produced blockbusters like “Pretty Woman,” “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” and “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and also made a fortune from arms dealing, including covert exploits procuring weapons for Israel, his native country. A decade ago, he went public about his work for Israeli intelligence, landing himself in a spot of trouble. The government of the United States, where he had long been resident, balked at renewing his 10-year visa after revelations he and others made about one of his companies’ illegal export from the United States to Israel in the 1980s of devices that could serve as nuclear triggers. But a longstanding relationship he had with Benjamin Netanyahu, then and once again the Israeli prime minister, proved to be useful. Mr. Netanyahu successfully lobbied senior American officials on Mr. Milchan’s behalf to reinstate his visa, according to an Israeli indictment against Mr. Netanyahu. On Sunday, Mr. Milchan will take the stand in court as a star prosecution witness against Mr. Netanyahu, who is on trial in three separate but interlocking corruption cases. In one, he has been charged with breach of trust over his dealings with Mr. Milchan. Among other things, Mr. Netanyahu has been accused of intervening twice with U.S. officials to secure Mr. Milchan’s visa as part of a gifts-for-favors affair known in Israel as Case 1000. According to prosecutors, Mr. Milchan lavished Mr. Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, with gifts worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

