TSIONIZM.COM

To defeat our lying and power hungry elites, to deny them control, all we have to do is stop playing along

America chose to become independent from Britain because most (though far from all) Americans decided that their ruling elites across the ocean stopped caring about them as anything other than producers of revenue. They did not see in Americans, no matter their socioeconomic background, their equals; George Washington could not get an officer’s commission in the British army, no matter how exemplary his service might have been. American elites today are no less detached from regular Americans that the British were two and a half centuries ago. The denizens of luxury condominiums and brownstone townhouses in New York and DC and Boston prefer Aix-de-Provence to Bowling Green. As Bill Maher has so eloquently stated, they prefer the bland, prepackaged grab-and-go creations of Wolfgang Puck available in most airports to the cans of Chef Boyardee pasta available in most Walmarts. It doesn’t matter that Wolfgang Puck and Ettore Boiardi, the original Chef Boyardee, share the same story. Immigrants who were as good at marketing as cooking, they adjusted the flavors of their European national cuisines to the American palate and found a way to mass market them to Americans making themselves rich in the process. Both started upmarket, Puck with his own restaurants, Boiardi in the New York Plaza. Both understood that mass market was where the real money was. In fact, Puck followed in Boiardi’s footsteps every inch of the way, but that is not what matters to Maher.

READ MORE AT TSIONIZM.COM