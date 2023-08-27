The hell of being married to Hugh Hefner by his Playboy Bunny third wife: Crystal Hefner, 37, describes how he took so much Viagra it made him deaf

If Crystal Hefner ever gets her doctorate in psychology, she plans to revert to her maiden name and become Dr Crystal Harris PhD. ‘If I get that, it’s over. Bye,’ she says of the Hefner name and Playmate identity which still define her six years after she was widowed by the death of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner. In time she hopes to marry again and have a family, having frozen her eggs to increase her chances of motherhood with a man who is not 60 years her senior.

The breast implants and peroxide blonde hair which made her a Playboy centrefold (Miss December 2009) and the legendary magazine’s cover girl (she was billed as ‘America’s Princess’ on the front of the July 2011 edition) have already been consigned to history. ‘That chest was too big,’ says the 37-year-old, grimacing at the memory. ‘I looked like a blow-up sex doll from China. My implants were just props, they felt like I was wearing a costume.’

READ MORE