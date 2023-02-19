Doctors and medical experts are leading a rapid cultural shift around obesity, viewing it as a disease rather than a lifestyle choice.

Why it matters: That shift is opening new treatments and better care — but also new controversies over who can access those treatments and how best to use them.

What they’re saying: “Obesity is a highly prevalent chronic disease characterized by excessive fat accumulation or distribution that presents a risk to health and requires life-long care. Virtually every system in the body is affected by obesity,” six obesity advocacy organizations recently wrote in a joint statement.

“Every person with obesity should have access to evidence-based treatment.”

Driving the news: An existing class of diabetes drugs has shown enormous promise for weight loss, offering a ray of hope to the millions of Americans with obesity.

The drugs have become all the rage among some wealthy Americans. Elon Musk recently responded to a tweet asking him his “secret” by saying “fasting and Wegovy.”

Yes, but: Many insurers, including Medicare, won’t cover those drugs for weight loss. And they can be unaffordable without insurance coverage.

Wegovy, which is approved for weight loss under certain conditions, has a list price of $1,349 for a month’s supply. “A majority of my patients can’t afford to pay $1,300 a month, especially for a medication that they need to be on long term,” Veronica Johnson, an obesity specialist at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago, told NBC News.

The other side: Kristine Grow, a spokesperson for America’s Health Insurance Plans, recently told Axios that the therapies have limitations and “have not yet been proven to work well for long-term weight management and can have complications and adverse impacts on patients.”

READ MORE