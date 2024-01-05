The Hamas ‘CEO’ who payrolled October 7 rapists and murderers: Former gang leader Zaher Jabarin runs terror group’s financial operations from Turkish office and runs half-a-billion-dollar empire

In its mission to eradicate Hamas, Israel has vowed to hunt down every member of the terror group involved in the October 7 attack – no matter where they are.Just this week, the deputy head of the Iran-backed group was killed in a suspected Israeli strike in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, demonstrating that Israel is not afraid to strike targets outside the Palestinian territories of Gaza and the West Bank.

And in comments on Wednesday, the chief of Israel’s Mossad intelligence service suggested the country would be willing to go further.While a small number of its military leaders are believed to still be inside the Gaza Strip itself, others are sheltering in other Arab states, such as Qatar and Turkey.And although there are more senior members in Hamas’s organisational structure, one in particular is believed to have financially enabled the deadly October 7 attack from outside of Gaza: Zaher Jabarin, the ‘CEO of Hamas’.

