When Sam Dogen retired at age 34 with a net worth of $3million he vowed never to return to his grueling job in investment banking.

As a pioneer of the FIRE – financial independence, retire early – movement, he had meticulously planned for 13 years to ensure he had a passive income of $80,000 a year in retirement.

But a decade later, Dogen, now 45, is being forced to join the ranks of the unretired.

Amid soaring inflation and rising costs, he needs to go back to work to be able to afford his kids’ college tuition, which he has calculated could cost a whopping $1.5 million.

And he is not alone. Dogen is among millions of retirees who are heading back to the workplace – whether out of boredom, necessity or both.

