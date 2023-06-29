Opioids are ineffective treatments for back and neck pain, a new study shows.

Prescription painkillers that have hooked millions of Americans over the past two decades have been shown to be no more effective at reducing neck and lower back pain than a placebo.

Researchers based in Australia indicated that opioid painkillers might actually worsen pain in the long-run while increasing the odds of becoming addicted.

Senior author on the study, Professor Christine Lin from the University of Sydney said: ‘Despite there being no evidence of their efficacy in reducing pain, opioid pain relievers are still widely prescribed for people with lower back and neck pain in many countries.

‘Our study now suggests that they could be making patients’ pain levels worse in the medium and long term.

READ MORE